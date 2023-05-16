BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BWA. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.36.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE BWA opened at $44.54 on Friday. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.88.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.63%.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other news, VP Davide Girelli sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BorgWarner news, VP Davide Girelli sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Nowlan sold 44,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $2,208,141.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,177,385.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,866,535. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 485.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.