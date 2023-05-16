Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) Short Interest Up 8.8% in April

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the April 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Borqs Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Borqs Technologies stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,696,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,503. Borqs Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $4.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Borqs Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Borqs Technologies by 942.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 350,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 316,453 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Borqs Technologies by 5,297.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,225,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,202,440 shares during the period. 3.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Borqs Technologies

Borqs Technologies, Inc is a global provider in embedded software and products for the Internet of Things (IoT) providing customizable, differentiated and scalable Android-based smart-connected mobile devices and E2E cloud-service solutions. It engages in the development of android platform solutions, hardware product, and mobile virtual network operator services.

