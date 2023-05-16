Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC decreased its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Properties

In related news, Director Matthew J. Lustig acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.92 per share, with a total value of $529,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Properties Price Performance

Shares of Boston Properties stock traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $48.47. 416,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.92. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $114.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $803.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.80 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 78.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BXP. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.49.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

