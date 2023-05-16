Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 1,110 Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of AON by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of AON by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AON by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of AON by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 51,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $15,892,814.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,894,949.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at $48,374,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,272 shares of company stock valued at $24,984,327. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AON Price Performance

AON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $334.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $317.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $338.27.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.74%.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.