Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 80,142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,380,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 674.9% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 33,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 29,202 shares during the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 4,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 64,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:BDX opened at $251.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $269.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

