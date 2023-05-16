Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 26,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 9,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 10,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of GILD opened at $78.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.32. The stock has a market cap of $97.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading

