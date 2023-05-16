Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,277 Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 81.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 1.2 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.36.

Shares of IR opened at $58.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.28. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.42. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.66%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.94%.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

