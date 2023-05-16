Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Sells 1,970 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Equifax by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.20.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of EFX stock opened at $205.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $234.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.45.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

