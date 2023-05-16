Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Sells 2,475 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,881 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 302.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.15.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $49.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $45.26 and a 1 year high of $68.59. The firm has a market cap of $59.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.62.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 17.03%. Analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.774 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.68%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

