Boyar Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 2.5% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,579,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,485 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Walt Disney by 44.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,303 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,198,680,000 after acquiring an additional 306,668 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Walt Disney by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,188,495 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $624,537,000 after acquiring an additional 291,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Walt Disney by 3.8% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,054,988 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $665,497,000 after acquiring an additional 256,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.25. 8,437,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,969,440. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.89 and its 200-day moving average is $98.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48. The stock has a market cap of $166.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.20.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

