Boyar Asset Management Inc. Has $5.01 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,055 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 4.1% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 32,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alterity Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.06. 11,543,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,326,764. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.83 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 38.46%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

