Boyar Asset Management Inc. Makes New $248,000 Investment in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in American International Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 44,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in American International Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 788,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,871,000 after buying an additional 22,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 848.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 599,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,921,000 after purchasing an additional 536,448 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 245,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,540,000 after purchasing an additional 120,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 99,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,247,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,917,438. The stock has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $64.88.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

