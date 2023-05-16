Boyar Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,147 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,147 shares during the quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Western Union by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $617,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522,420 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Western Union by 125.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,952,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,357,000 after buying an additional 2,196,323 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Western Union by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,890,000 after buying an additional 1,592,331 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Western Union by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,529,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,525,000 after buying an additional 1,509,663 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Union during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,384,000. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Union Stock Performance

NYSE WU traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $12.09. 1,703,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,123,929. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.90. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $18.23.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Western Union had a return on equity of 128.52% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group raised Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.70.

Western Union Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Further Reading

