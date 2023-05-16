Boyar Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,840 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,722 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 14,840 shares during the quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,577,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 744,482 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after acquiring an additional 119,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 388.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,575 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 41,013 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LEVI traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.23. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

