Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Bridgeline Digital from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $0.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 million, a PE ratio of 93.97 and a beta of 2.25. Bridgeline Digital has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $1.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bridgeline Digital ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Bridgeline Digital had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 28,212 shares of Bridgeline Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $30,468.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 757,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,806.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Roger E. Kahn acquired 60,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $69,151.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,046.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger E. Kahn acquired 28,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $30,468.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,806.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 110,777 shares of company stock worth $122,580 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,556 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.31% of Bridgeline Digital at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

