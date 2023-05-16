Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) Short Interest Update

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the April 15th total of 52,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Bridgetown

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTWN. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in Bridgetown by 127.2% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,107,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,521 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bridgetown by 143.9% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,861,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,751,000 after buying an additional 2,278,003 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Bridgetown by 18.6% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,754,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,601,000 after acquiring an additional 275,010 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Bridgetown in the first quarter worth $15,928,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bridgetown by 350.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,081,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after acquiring an additional 841,222 shares during the period.

Bridgetown Stock Up 0.9 %

BTWN traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $10.23. 30,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,899. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97. Bridgetown has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.57 million, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of -0.11.

Bridgetown Company Profile

Bridgetown ( NASDAQ:BTWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Further Reading

