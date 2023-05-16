Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the April 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 590,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Brighthouse Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 206.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 58.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 112.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 51.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

BHF stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.24. 105,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,167. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $60.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BHF shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.38.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.