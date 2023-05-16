Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the April 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

Brighthouse Financial stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.70. The stock had a trading volume of 41,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,860. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $23.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.01.

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.3359 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

