Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Boyar Asset Management Inc.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions makes up 0.9% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BR. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.84. 148,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,898. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.35 and a 12 month high of $183.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $201,010.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $201,010.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $116,452.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,870 shares of company stock worth $2,712,363. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

See Also

