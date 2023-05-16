Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Short Interest Update

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the April 15th total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Broadway Financial Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:BYFC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Broadway Financial has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $1.89.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYFC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 71.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,374,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 992,987 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 141.7% during the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,525,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 894,506 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in Broadway Financial by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,557,942 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 121,215 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Broadway Financial by 43.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 77,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Broadway Financial in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the public through its subsidiary. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

