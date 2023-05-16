Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Short Interest Update

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the April 15th total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Broadway Financial Stock Down 3.7 %
NASDAQ:BYFC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Broadway Financial has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $1.89.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Broadway Financial in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Broadway Financial
Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the public through its subsidiary. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Broadway Financial (BYFC)
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
- Beam Global Shines Brightly in the EV Infrastructure Space
- Canoo Bottoms As Production Ramp Gets Closer
Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.