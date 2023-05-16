Brokerages Set Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Target Price at $16.98

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.98.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Assicurazioni Generali from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Assicurazioni Generali Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ARZGY opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.44. Assicurazioni Generali has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $10.55.

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

