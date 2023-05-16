Brokerages Set Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target at $327.23

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $328.38.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Biogen Price Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $311.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen has a 12 month low of $188.54 and a 12 month high of $319.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $285.08 and its 200 day moving average is $285.38.

Insider Activity

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,340 shares of company stock worth $982,911. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Biogen by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after acquiring an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Biogen by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Articles

