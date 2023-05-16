Brokerages Set Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Target Price at $167.25

Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.25.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SRE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Sempra Energy

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,257. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,979 shares of company stock worth $4,728,393. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sempra Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 452.0% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $608,000. Power Corp of Canada increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 2,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $150.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $136.54 and a 1-year high of $176.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.39. The company has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.34%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Articles

