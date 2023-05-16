Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 216,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,321,000 after buying an additional 17,040 shares in the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 38,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,905,000 after purchasing an additional 23,216 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $206.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.20. The stock has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $228.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

