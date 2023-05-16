Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $571,000 Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Charter Communications Price Performance

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $343.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $345.95 and its 200 day moving average is $363.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.10. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.66 and a fifty-two week high of $515.66.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 8.95%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.