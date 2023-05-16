Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $611,000 Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,956,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,200,000 after purchasing an additional 180,784 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 880,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,133,000 after purchasing an additional 21,707 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,198,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,719,000 after purchasing an additional 95,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 969,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,064,000 after purchasing an additional 33,704 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JCI opened at $62.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.50 and a 200 day moving average of $63.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

