Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Increases Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 264.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Entegris in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Entegris by 781.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $91.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4,581.50 and a beta of 1.27. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $115.43.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.14 million. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 21.22%. Entegris’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $991,352.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $991,352.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $663,519.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,389.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,262 shares of company stock worth $2,094,410. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENTG. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $143.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.45.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

