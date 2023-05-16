Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 243 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 38,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,249,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,432,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 445,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,774,000 after purchasing an additional 24,546 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the period. Finally, First National Advisers LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.20.

In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $509,642.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $680,957.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $509,642.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $680,957.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,515 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total value of $493,308.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,118.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,015 shares of company stock worth $1,132,393 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $95.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.15 and a twelve month high of $129.04.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

