Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 5,467 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,467 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEM. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. City State Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $39.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.89 and its 200-day moving average is $38.97. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $43.23.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

