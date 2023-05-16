Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Purchased by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 32.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 457,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,656,000 after acquiring an additional 112,868 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 99,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 12,575 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $65.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.82 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.47.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.01%.

BRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.64.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

