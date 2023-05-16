Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPAC) Short Interest Down 12.5% in April

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the April 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bullpen Parlay Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,974,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $3,455,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,110,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $6,092,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,976,000. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of BPAC stock remained flat at $10.45 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,469. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $10.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.31.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company Profile

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of online real money gaming, technology, sports, digital media, hospitality, and leisure.

