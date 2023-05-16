Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703,359 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 37,165 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Cadence Design Systems worth $112,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CDNS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,419,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $885,753,000 after buying an additional 2,685,677 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 7,548.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,039,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,011,000 after buying an additional 1,026,066 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,090,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,237,000 after buying an additional 447,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 819,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,882,000 after buying an additional 371,526 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,037,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,675,000 after buying an additional 368,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.00. The stock had a trading volume of 204,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,881. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.47 and a 52 week high of $217.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 10,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.80, for a total transaction of $1,938,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,410 shares in the company, valued at $15,195,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.80, for a total transaction of $1,938,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,195,858. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total value of $351,825.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,277,535.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,747 shares of company stock worth $63,062,723 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

