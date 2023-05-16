California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Short Interest Update

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 2,830,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 739,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

California Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CRC opened at $39.83 on Tuesday. California Resources has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $51.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.14 and its 200-day moving average is $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.35 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 27.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that California Resources will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.282 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. California Resources’s payout ratio is presently 8.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in California Resources by 41.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in California Resources by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 24,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in California Resources by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 22,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of California Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on California Resources from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of California Resources from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of California Resources in a research note on Saturday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

