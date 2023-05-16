Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 222,200 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the April 15th total of 266,300 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 89,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insider Transactions at Cambium Networks

In related news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 22,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $450,987.23. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 81,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,457.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cambium Networks

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $650,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of CMBM traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $14.40. The stock had a trading volume of 75,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,490. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.81. Cambium Networks has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $84.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.08 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 6.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cambium Networks from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Cambium Networks from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Cambium Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

