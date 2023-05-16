Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Short Interest Update

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,440,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the April 15th total of 7,900,000 shares. Currently, 17.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CWH shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Camping World in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Camping World from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camping World

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the third quarter worth about $783,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Camping World by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC boosted its position in Camping World by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 141,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Camping World during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,267,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 9.7% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 31,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Camping World stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.63. 293,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,046. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.39. Camping World has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.87.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Camping World will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.61%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.

Further Reading

