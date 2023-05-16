Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$31.78.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. CSFB raised their price objective on Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Canada Goose Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of GOOS stock opened at C$27.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.12, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of C$20.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.81.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

