Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Given New C$63.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities to C$63.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CDPYF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CDPYF traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $37.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,046. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.26. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $27.11 and a 12-month high of $39.33.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in the management of interests in multi-unit residential real estate properties, including apartments, townhomes, and manufactured home communities. It operates though the Canada and Europe geographical segments.

