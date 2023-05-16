Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$55.00 at CIBC

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.90% from the company’s current price.

CAR.UN has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.50 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$57.69.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of CAR.UN stock traded down C$2.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$48.29. The company had a trading volume of 328,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,534. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$47.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.23, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$39.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 605.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.07.

About Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

