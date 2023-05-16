Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Price Target Cut to C$200.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Desjardins from C$205.00 to C$200.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$222.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire to C$200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$181.00 to C$196.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Canadian Tire Price Performance

Canadian Tire stock opened at $125.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.82. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $143.61.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. operates as a general merchandise retailer for gasoline, automotive, sports and home products. It operates through segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment focuses on Canadian Tire, SportChek, Mark’s, PartSource, Helly Hansen, Party City, and Petroleum.

