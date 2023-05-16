Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT Lowered to C$26.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at CSFB from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CWB. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$30.08.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock traded down C$0.18 on Tuesday, reaching C$24.54. The stock had a trading volume of 105,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,534. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.31. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$21.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.42. The stock has a market cap of C$2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$272.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$275.10 million. Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 9.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.5982533 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Azfar Karimuddin sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.19, for a total transaction of C$25,401.50. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.