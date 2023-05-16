CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) PT Lowered to C$4.00

CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on CareRx from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.
CareRx Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CHHHF opened at $1.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.88. CareRx has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37.
About CareRx
CareRx Corp. engages in the provision of pharmacy and other healthcare services. It offers services for patients, solutions for insurers, solutions for employers, and solutions for long term care homes and retirement residences. The company was founded by Brenda Rasmussen on February 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
