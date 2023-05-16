Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $62.65

Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $62.65 and last traded at $62.97, with a volume of 29182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush cut Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Carter’s from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Carter’s from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.67.

Carter’s Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Carter's ( NYSE:CRI ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $695.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.58 million. Carter's had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business's revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carter's, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is presently 53.00%.

Institutional Trading of Carter’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 216.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,380,000 after purchasing an additional 555,241 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Carter’s by 17,623.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,459,000 after acquiring an additional 448,152 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Carter’s by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 840,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,733,000 after acquiring an additional 367,177 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Carter’s in the 1st quarter worth about $26,217,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Carter’s by 2,220.4% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 363,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,154,000 after acquiring an additional 348,267 shares during the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

