Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Receives C$11.92 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.90.

CAS has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Cascades from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cascades in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cascades from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Cascades from C$7.75 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cascades from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Cascades Stock Performance

Shares of Cascades stock opened at C$12.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.26. Cascades has a 12 month low of C$7.71 and a 12 month high of C$12.29.

Cascades Dividend Announcement

Cascades ( TSE:CAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.16 billion. Cascades had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cascades will post 0.9349593 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Cascades’s payout ratio is -141.18%.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

