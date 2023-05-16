CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of CCA Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAWW – Get Rating) shot up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. 52,277 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 184% from the average session volume of 18,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

CCA Industries Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.68.

About CCA Industries

(Get Rating)

CCA Industries Inc engages in trading products in multiple health-and-beauty aids, over the counter drug and remedies, and cosmeceutical categories. Its products include Plus+White toothpastes and teeth whiteners, Bikini Zone medicated topical and shave gels, Nutra Nail nail care, Scar Zone scar treatment products, Sudden Change anti-aging skin care products, Hair Off hair removal and depilatory products, and Solar Sense sun protection products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CCA Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCA Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.