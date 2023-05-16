Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Short Interest Down 19.5% in April

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the April 15th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 84.2 days.

Cellcom Israel Stock Performance

Shares of CELJF stock remained flat at $3.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Cellcom Israel has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $6.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4.42.

About Cellcom Israel

Cellcom Israel Ltd. engages in the provision of cellular communications services. It operates through two segments: Cellular and Fixed-Line. The Cellular segment includes the cellular communications services, end user cellular equipment and supplemental services. The Fixed-Line segment includes landline and long distance telephony services, internet infrastructure and connectivity services, television services, transmission services, end user fixed-line equipment and supplemental services.

