Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 9.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CGAU opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. Centerra Gold has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $8.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average of $6.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 29th will be given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently -44.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerra Gold

CGAU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 11.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,856 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the first quarter valued at about $408,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 165.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 34,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 256.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 36,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

