Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,030,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the April 15th total of 7,200,000 shares. Approximately 10.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on CERT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Certara from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Certara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays cut Certara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Certara in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Certara currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

Certara Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.14. 930,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Certara has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $24.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 222.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Certara had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Certara’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Certara will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $118,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 182,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Certara

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Certara by 157.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,796,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,743,000 after buying an additional 9,055,874 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Certara by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,652,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,466,000 after buying an additional 626,267 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Certara by 4.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,026,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,416,000 after buying an additional 294,183 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Certara by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,129,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,508,000 after buying an additional 1,326,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Certara by 19.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,877,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,494,000 after buying an additional 626,394 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Certara

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

