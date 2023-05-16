Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lowered its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,210 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 72.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 53.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock traded down $4.66 on Tuesday, reaching $187.70. 127,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,133. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.22 and a fifty-two week high of $262.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

CRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.73.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total transaction of $815,319.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,439,656.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $815,319.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,439,656.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,921. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

Read More

