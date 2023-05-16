Charlie’s (CHUC) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Rating) is one of 59 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Charlie’s to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Charlie’s and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Charlie’s $26.42 million -$1.59 million -9.55 Charlie’s Competitors $278.42 million -$110.28 million -1.13

Charlie’s’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Charlie’s. Charlie’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charlie’s -6.02% -51.60% -17.95% Charlie’s Competitors -11.70% -83.78% 22.26%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of Charlie’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Charlie’s has a beta of 4.62, indicating that its share price is 362% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie’s’ competitors have a beta of 1.17, indicating that their average share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Charlie’s and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Charlie’s Competitors 213 564 814 44 2.42

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 110.35%. Given Charlie’s’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Charlie’s has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

About Charlie’s

Charlies Holdings, Inc. engages in providing nicotine-only, e-cigarette and hemp-derived, CBD wellness liquid spaces through its subsidiary companies, Charlie’s Chalk Dust LLC and Don Polly LLC. It operates through the International and United States geographical segments. The company was founded by Brandon Stump and Ryan Stump in January 2001 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

