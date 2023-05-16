Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) PT Lowered to C$9.00

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

CHW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$16.25 to C$15.75 in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Get Chesswood Group alerts:

Chesswood Group Stock Down 3.7 %

TSE CHW opened at C$8.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 976.39, a quick ratio of 38.05 and a current ratio of 46.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.55. Chesswood Group has a twelve month low of C$8.10 and a twelve month high of C$14.54. The stock has a market cap of C$154.71 million, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.17.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group ( TSE:CHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.09). Chesswood Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of C$77.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$80.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Chesswood Group will post 1.3574879 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesswood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesswood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.